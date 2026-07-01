Ukraine and Russia currently not ready to agree on same peace terms – Whitaker

Ukraine and Russia are currently not demonstrating readiness to agree to the same terms for ending the war and signing a peace agreement.

This was stated by U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker on July 1 in Brussels, Radio Liberty reports, according to Censor.NET.

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"It does not look like both sides are ready"

"As our president has already said, it takes two to tango. At this point, it does not look like both sides are ready to agree to the same deal. We will continue to work, we will continue negotiations. But so far, we have not yet reached that point," the American diplomat said.

Read more: "No conditions for ceasefire without guarantees and monitoring of ceasefire," - Zelenskyy

Support for Ukraine

As a reminder, the U.S. ambassador to the Alliance also announced new allied pledges in support of Ukraine in Ankara, where the NATO summit will take place on July 7–8.

Read more: Initiative in war is no longer on Russia’s side, - Sikorski