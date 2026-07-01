Long-term commitments to support Ukraine are to be expected at NATO summit in Ankara, - US Ambassador Whitaker

During the NATO summit in Ankara on 7–8 July, a number of ‘significant announcements’ are expected in support of Ukraine, in particular regarding the PURL initiative to procure US weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was stated by Matthew Whitaker, the United States’ Permanent Representative to NATO, on Wednesday, 1 July, during an online briefing ahead of the NATO summit, as quoted by "Interfax-Ukraine", reports Censor.NET.

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The allies will undertake to provide assistance

"You should expect long-term, sustained commitments to support Ukraine, which will help them to continue the fight, build on the success we have seen, and at the same time send a signal to Russia that this war must end," said Whitaker.

According to the ambassador, all allies have "stepped up" their efforts to provide aid to Ukraine, "but the United States has so far done more for Ukraine than anyone else".

Read more: Italy blocks allocation of 70 billion euros in NATO aid to Ukraine for 2027, media reports

An appeal to Europe

"We launched the PURL programme, which I have mentioned many times, and we sold US-manufactured systems worth over 6 billion dollars to our NATO allies, including Patriot PAC-3 air defence missiles, which were subsequently provided to Ukraine," said Whitaker.

Vitaker emphasised that the allies are "working together to support Ukraine".

"At the same time, we expect our European allies to shoulder the burden of the war on the European continent. We will continue to do what we are doing, and we expect our allies to join us in these efforts. Ukrainians continue to do a superb job on the battlefield, and Purl has been an important part of that", added the US Permanent Representative to NATO.