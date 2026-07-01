Italy blocks allocation of 70 billion euros in NATO aid to Ukraine for 2027, media reports

The Italian government has not yet approved the allocation of 70 billion euros in military aid from NATO to Ukraine for 2027.

According to Censor.NET, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports this, citing sources in diplomatic circles.

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What is known

According to the publication, the ambassadors of NATO member states have already agreed on a draft final declaration that provides for the provision of military aid, weapons, and training support to Ukraine worth 70 billion euros in 2026.

At the same time, the question of extending similar commitments into 2027 remains open. According to the FAZ, it was Italy that opposed such a decision.

Representatives of the Alliance member states are expected to hold further consultations in order to reach a compromise before the start of the NATO summit, which will take place this week in Ankara.

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