Initiative in war is no longer on Russia’s side, - Sikorski

Thanks to Ukraine’s effective defense, Russia currently lacks sufficient resources for a potential attack against the countries on NATO’s eastern flank.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made this statement in an interview with CBS News, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The fighting has reached a stalemate

"Ukraine has undoubtedly achieved victory in the Black Sea. Russia certainly does not have air superiority over Ukraine. It can launch missiles and drones, but it cannot fly freely over Ukrainian territory. Ground combat operations have reached a stalemate, and it appears that Ukraine has gained control of firepower along the strategic highway from Donbas to Crimea," he said.

Read more: Sikorski calls Nawrocki’s decision to take away Order of the White Eagle from Zelenskyy "inadequate": "They humiliated the president personally"

According to Sikorsky, wars are never linear—they go through various phases.

"But it seems that the phase in which Russia held the initiative has come to an end," he added.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Regarding possible peace talks to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, Sikorski expressed the view that they should take place directly between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Vladimir Putin, without the mediation of third parties.

"Personally, I believe it is better to let Russia and Ukraine negotiate directly... There are issues on which we do not want to put pressure on them. We (Europeans—Ed.) believe that if Putin is ready for the ceasefire proposed by Ukraine or for a peace agreement, he will find Zelenskyy’s number," said Sikorski.

See also: Sikorski on the Volhynia tragedy: It was ethnic cleansing and genocide, but reconciliation with Ukraine must be based on the truth

The foreign minister of Poland also added that Europeans "are not neutral" between Ukraine and Russia.

"We stand with the victim of aggression. And Russia is the aggressor," Sikorski emphasized.