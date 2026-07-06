37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed. 29 ballistic missiles were confirmed to have hit their targets, - Air Force

On the night of July 6, 2026, the enemy launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using attack UAVs and various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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The epicenter of the strike

As noted, the main target of the strike is Kyiv.

What did the enemy use to attack?

In total, the Air Force’s electronic warfare units detected 419 air attack weapons — 68 missiles and 351 UAVs of various types:

6 3M22 "Zircon"/"Onyx" anti-ship missiles (launch areas: Kursk Oblast, the Russian Federation);

23 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Oryol, and Kursk Oblasts, the Russian Federation);

33 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch sites: Vologda Oblast, the Russian Federation);

6 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch site: Novorossiysk, the Russian Federation);

351 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as "Parodiya" decoy drones.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Watch more: Russia used around 2,200 drones, over 1,730 guided bombs and 106 missiles against Ukraine over course of week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., the air defense system shot down or neutralized 363 targets—37 missiles and 326 drones of various types:

31 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

6 Kalibr cruise missiles;

326 enemy UAVs of various types.

According to preliminary information, as of 8:30 a.m., 29 ballistic missiles (including anti-ship missiles) and 18 attack UAVs were recorded striking 34 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 16 locations.

Watch more: Air Command "West" has shown destruction of Russian cruise missile by Skynex system. VIDEO

"The attack is ongoing! There are several attack drones in Ukrainian airspace. Do not ignore the alert," the Air Force emphasizes.