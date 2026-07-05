Air Command "West" has shown destruction of Russian cruise missile by Skynex system. VIDEO
The "West" Air Command has released footage of the Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system in action, showing it destroying a Russian cruise missile.
According to Censor.NET, the hull of the battery’s command vehicle bears markings indicating the aerial targets already destroyed – two cruise missiles and 34 Shahed-type kamikaze attack drones.
The video released also shows that the system is confidently tracking aerial targets moving at a speed of around 800 km/h.
It is noted that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile forces continue to be reinforced with the latest Skynex anti-aircraft artillery systems, which have already proven their effectiveness in repelling Russian air attacks.
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