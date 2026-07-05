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News Video Ukrainian Air defence Shooting down Shaheds Air operations of AFU
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Air Command "West" has shown destruction of Russian cruise missile by Skynex system. VIDEO

The "West" Air Command has released footage of the Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system in action, showing it destroying a Russian cruise missile.

According to Censor.NET, the hull of the battery’s command vehicle bears markings indicating the aerial targets already destroyed – two cruise missiles and 34 Shahed-type kamikaze attack drones.

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The video released also shows that the system is confidently tracking aerial targets moving at a speed of around 800 km/h.

It is noted that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile forces continue to be reinforced with the latest Skynex anti-aircraft artillery systems, which have already proven their effectiveness in repelling Russian air attacks.

Read more: Air defense shot down about 90% of Russian drones on July 2, ballistics remains problem, - Ihnat

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2227) rocket (1920) elimination (7563) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3686) Air forces (2080) Shahed (1466)
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