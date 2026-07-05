Russia used around 2,200 drones, over 1,730 guided bombs and 106 missiles against Ukraine over course of week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian towns and villages using drones, guided bombs and various types of missiles, including ballistic missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacks on Ukraine

"Over the course of the week, Russia has used around 2,200 attack drones, over 1,730 guided aerial bombs and 106 missiles of various types against Ukraine, almost half of which were ballistic," the President noted.

He emphasised that Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and Dnipro, as well as border and frontline communities, are under fire practically every day.

He also recalled the massive strike on Kyiv, which claimed the lives of 31 people and left a further 102 injured.

Read more: Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with Trump: he congratulated him on US Independence Day and they agreed to meet at NATO summit

Strengthening air defence

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine already has the capability to effectively shoot down over 90 per cent of drones, but, unfortunately, not all ballistic missiles are being intercepted. However, it is precisely ballistic missiles that Moscow is currently relying on to continue its war.

"And every day we are working to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence – through the PURL and thanks to our bilateral contacts with countries that have not joined the PURL but which possess the missiles we so desperately need. We are strengthening our air defence by working together with our European partners on anti-ballistic measures. We need responses from our partners to our requests regarding air defence. Every package of interceptor missiles provides real protection for lives. I thank all the leaders who are finding ways to help in this very way," the President added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy began his trip to Odesa region with meeting on security in southern region: more helicopters are needed to defend against drones. VIDEO