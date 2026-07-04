Zelenskyy began his trip to Odesa region with meeting on security in southern region: more helicopters are needed to defend against drones. VIDEO

Today, 4 July, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began a visit to the Odesa region with a coordination meeting with the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on security issues in the southern region.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

What is the focus?

"The main focus is on countering constant Russian air attacks using ‘Shahed’ drones and missiles, and on readiness to counter threats at sea. It also covers our diplomatic strikes, the strengthening of communications systems, mine protection, and the training and support of marines," the post states.

See also: Russia launched a missile strike on the Odesa region: two people were injured and a fire broke out at a food warehouse. PHOTOS

According to Zelenskyy, they also discussed increasing the number of helicopters to bolster air defence in the region to counter drones.

Military officials presented the Navy’s technical strike capabilities: the "Neptune" and "Harpoon" missile systems, the latest drones and torpedoes. During the meeting, they identified what else is needed to enhance the Navy’s combat capabilities.

"Thank you to everyone who is working to ensure the security and strength of the region," said the Head of State.

See also: Russia has destroyed the warehouses of the "Snow Panda" toilet paper manufacturer in the Odesa region