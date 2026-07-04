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Russia launched missile strike on Odesa region: two people were injured, and fire broke out at food warehouse. PHOTO
The Russian army has attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. Warehouses have been damaged and two people have been injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
"The enemy launched a missile strike on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region.
The attack caused a fire in a warehouse containing foodstuffs. Unfortunately, two people were injured; they are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.
The attack also damaged nearby warehouse buildings. Emergency services quickly extinguished the fires.
Consequences of the attack
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