Russian troops hit Odesa region with ballistic missiles: two killed, 15 wounded, enterprise damaged. PHOTOS

Today, July 1, during the day, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on the Odesa region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

Unfortunately, according to preliminary data, two people were killed, and another 15 were injured, 11 of whom were hospitalised. All the injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

See more: Russian forces attacked south of Odesa region: residential area was on fire. PHOTO

Damage

According to the regional military administration, damage was recorded on the territory of one enterprise. As a result, a fire broke out, which has now been extinguished.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Information on the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

No further information about the enemy attack is currently known.

See more: Russian forces attacked lorry park in Odesa region: one person has been killed and others injured. PHOTOS

Updated information

According to the State Emergency Service, two warehouses containing toilet paper and mineral fertilisers were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

In addition, emergency workers put out a wheat fire covering an area of 15 hectares, saving another 35 hectares of Ukrainian grain crops from destruction.

A total of 73 rescuers and 18 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in the response.