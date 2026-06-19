Russian forces attacked lorry park in Odesa region: one person has been killed and others injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have struck a lorry park in the south of the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Kipper.

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Details

As a result of the enemy attack, empty petrol tankers and a gas tanker caught fire. Emergency services quickly brought the fire under control.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed as a result of the attack. Four others were injured, and one of the injured has been hospitalised.



Emergency services are working at the scene. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack and to document yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population," the statement reads.









See more: Russia attacked Odesa region: residential buildings damaged, people injured. PHOTO

What led up to this?

As previously reported, the Russian Federation also attacked two foreign civilian vessels in the Odesa region.

The Russian strike has resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

Read more: SSU reported suspicion on Russian GRU officer who recruited children in Odesa