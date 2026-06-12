Russia attacked Odesa region: residential buildings damaged, people injured. PHOTO
On the morning of 12 June, Russian invaders once again launched a cynical attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper.
"In the south of the region, an enemy missile struck a residential area. Three residential buildings caught fire, and three more were damaged. Unfortunately, two people sustained shrapnel wounds. They are receiving the necessary medical care"
All relevant services are working at the scene. Information regarding the casualties and the consequences of the attack is being clarified.
Consequences of the attack
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