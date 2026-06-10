Ruscists attacked two foreign dry cargo vessels in Black Sea with drones

Using attack drones, the enemy attacked two dry cargo vessels flying the flags of Barbados and Panama, which were moving through the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, and also caused damage to civilian facilities in the south of the region.

This was reported by Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, the civilian fleet ensuring logistics through the Ukrainian Sea Corridor came under attack by enemy kamikaze drones. Hits and damage to two large dry cargo vessels were recorded in the Black Sea waters:

The first vessel was sailing under the flag of Barbados;

The second vessel was moving under the flag of Panama.

Both bulk carriers are purely civilian facilities and were transporting civilian cargo. Despite the treacherous nature of the attack, critical damage and casualties among the foreign crews were avoided.

See more: Consequences of Russian drone attack on Odesa region: man injured in Odesa, civilian infrastructure damaged in Chornomorsk. PHOTOS

Attacks on Danube infrastructure

In parallel with the attack at sea, the Russian army launched several waves of Shahed-type attack drones at the mainland part of the Odesa region. The south of the region came under a massive attack.

Civilian facilities and energy infrastructure were hit. No casualties were reported as a result of these attacks.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: housing and critical infrastructure damaged