Consequences of Russian drone attack on Odesa region: man injured in Odesa, civilian infrastructure damaged in Chornomorsk. PHOTOS

Last night, the enemy once again launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region using strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on Odesa

In Odesa, a non-residential building caught fire as a result of the enemy attack. Unfortunately, a 41-year-old man was injured; he has shrapnel wounds, but his condition is stable.

Strike on Chornomorsk

In Chornomorsk, residential buildings, a gas pipe, and a building on the grounds of a church were damaged. Two lorries were also damaged.

Damage to residential buildings has also been reported within the Chornomorsk district. No injuries were reported.

Efforts are currently underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack and to clarify information regarding the casualties and damage caused.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: housing and critical infrastructure damaged







What led up to this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces had attacked Odesa: a non-residential building was destroyed.

Read also: Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: two injured, damage reported