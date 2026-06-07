Consequences of Russian drone attack on Odesa region: man injured in Odesa, civilian infrastructure damaged in Chornomorsk. PHOTOS
Last night, the enemy once again launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region using strike drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on Odesa
In Odesa, a non-residential building caught fire as a result of the enemy attack. Unfortunately, a 41-year-old man was injured; he has shrapnel wounds, but his condition is stable.
Strike on Chornomorsk
In Chornomorsk, residential buildings, a gas pipe, and a building on the grounds of a church were damaged. Two lorries were also damaged.
Damage to residential buildings has also been reported within the Chornomorsk district. No injuries were reported.
Efforts are currently underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack and to clarify information regarding the casualties and damage caused.
What led up to this?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces had attacked Odesa: a non-residential building was destroyed.
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