Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: two injured, there is damage
Last night, the enemy once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There are injured people
According to reports, the attack damaged a truck and a service vehicle in the parking lot. Two men, aged 20 and 36, were injured; one of them was hospitalized.
All relevant agencies are on the scene. Law enforcement officials are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population.
No further information is currently available regarding the consequences of the Russian attack.
What happened before?
- As reported, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of June 2.
- According to the Air Force, a total of 189 out of 198 Russian drones have been neutralized.
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