Enemy attacked Odesa overnight: six people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 1 June, Russian forces attacked Odesa with strike drones. Four people were injured when one of the drones struck a residential building; damage and fires were also reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.

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The strike partially destroyed the first and second floors of the building. The façade and balconies were also damaged.

Rescue workers managed to contain the fire that broke out after the strike.

Overnight, the number of casualties rose to four. All those affected have been provided with the necessary assistance.

In addition to the high-rise, a non-residential two-storey building caught fire as a result of the attack.

Fires were also reported in two single-storey residential buildings.

Update

As of 7:00 a.m., five people were injured as a result of two nighttime attacks on the city. Two were hospitalized, two received on-site medical care, and one person refused hospitalization.

Apartment buildings in various parts of the city, an administrative building, and infrastructure were damaged.

According to preliminary data, 82 windows were shattered, 72 of which have already been repaired. Work is ongoing to address the aftermath of the shelling and restore the damaged buildings.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration, six people have already been injured as a result of a massive enemy drone attack on the Odesa region. Two of the injured have been hospitalized.

Residential and industrial infrastructure were hit:

in Odesa, an enemy UAV struck the first floor of a high-rise building;

the strike partially destroyed apartments, the facade, and balconies on floors 1 through 4;

windows were shattered, and nearby parked cars were damaged.

strikes were recorded on warehouse facilities, a hangar containing wheat, and a disused administrative building.

See more: Consequences of Russian UAV strike on Odesa: shops, post office and cars damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Consequences of the enemy attack





















