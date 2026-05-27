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Consequences of Russian UAV strike on Odesa: shops, post office and cars damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Eight people, including a child, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa on 27 May.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As a result of the attack by enemy drones, a pet shop, a post office, a shop selling alcoholic beverages and cars were damaged. A large-scale fire broke out at the scene, covering an area of 1,700 square metres, which was quickly extinguished by the emergency services," the statement said.
Preliminary reports indicate that eight people were injured, including one child. A dog died in the pet shop.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that Russian occupiers had attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region with strike drones.
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