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Consequences of Russian UAV strike on Odesa: shops, post office and cars damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Eight people, including a child, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa on 27 May. 

This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As a result of the attack by enemy drones, a pet shop, a post office, a shop selling alcoholic beverages and cars were damaged. A large-scale fire broke out at the scene, covering an area of 1,700 square metres, which was quickly extinguished by the emergency services," the statement said.

Preliminary reports indicate that eight people were injured, including one child. A dog died in the pet shop.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on 27 May: what is known?

See more: Cleric of UOC-MP directed ’Iskander’ missiles at Odesa; he has been detained, – SSU. PHOTO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian occupiers had attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region with strike drones.

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