Russia attacked Odesa region: homes and Nova Poshta branch were damaged, and there are casualties (updated)

Russian occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region with strike drones.

This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"In the Odesa district, residential buildings, a Nova Poshta branch, and a grocery store were damaged after being struck by an enemy UAV. Several private vehicles caught fire," the statement said.

Currently, four casualties have been reported.

"Information regarding the consequences of the attack is being clarified. All relevant services are working at the scene. The victims are receiving the necessary assistance," the regional head added.

It was later reported that two men and two women, aged 38 to 65, were injured as a result of the UAV attack.

"Two of the victims are in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary care.

Emergency and utility services are addressing the aftermath of the attack," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

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