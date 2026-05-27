Russians strike farms in Chernihiv region: one woman killed, one man in critical condition. PHOTO

Today, 27 May, between 08:10 and 08:15, Russian forces struck the village of Lukniv in the Korop community of Chernihiv Oblast, resulting in one fatality and one injury.

This was reported by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novohorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attack

It is noted that the shelling caused damage to the premises of local businesses – a pig farm and a cattle farm.

Sadly, the attack claimed a life – a female employee of the pig farm, born in 1976, was killed.

In addition, a tractor driver at the enterprise, born in 1986, sustained serious head injuries. The victim was transported in a critical condition to the Chernihiv Regional Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Read more: Enemy launched massive drone attack on Chernihiv: enterprises and houses has been damaged (updated). PHOTOS

The extent of the damage is being assessed

It is reported that the type of weapon used is currently being established.

Further details, as well as the final extent of the damage and the consequences of the enemy shelling, are currently being clarified.

Watch more: Tractor driver in Chernihiv region continues working in field despite crash and explosion of ’Shahed’ drone nearby. VIDEO

Consequences of the strikes



