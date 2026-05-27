Tractor driver in Chernihiv region continues working in field despite crash and explosion of ’Shahed’ drone nearby. VIDEO

Ukrainian farmers continue to demonstrate incredible courage and resilience as they carry out their work amidst constant Russian terror. According to Censor.NET, unique and at the same time chilling footage has emerged online showing an enemy drone crashing in the Chernihiv region.

A Russian Shahed-type attack UAV crashed and detonated just a few metres away from agricultural machinery that was working in the field at the time.

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Despite the powerful explosion and the mortal danger in the immediate vicinity, the Ukrainian machine operator showed nerves of steel. The tractor driver did not stop and simply carried on working, despite the cloud of smoke, fire and debris flying around his machine.

Read more: Enemy launched massive drone attack on Chernihiv: enterprises and houses has been damaged (updated). PHOTOS

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