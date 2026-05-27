Enemy launched massive drone attack on Chernihiv: enterprises and houses has been damaged (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 26 May 2026, Russian forces launched a massive attack on the Chernihiv region using strike drones.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

"The city is under a massive enemy attack. Stay in safe places," he wrote after 2 am.

Later, the head of the Military-Civilian Administration reported that around 15 explosions had been heard in Chernihiv.

Read more: UAV hits administrative building in Chernihiv - two people injured

Consequences

According to Bryzhynskyi, one of the city’s businesses was damaged as a result of the attack.

No reports of casualties have been received.

No further details about the enemy attack are known at this time.

See more: Ruscists struck centre of Chernihiv with "Shahed" (updated). PHOTOS

Updated information

As Bryzhynskyi later added, during the enemy’s nighttime attack on the city, several businesses were hit.

The attack damaged storage facilities, an administrative building, equipment, and vehicles.

Five vacation homes were also damaged.

Six high-rise buildings were damaged—their windows were shattered. There were no casualties.

All emergency services and public utilities are working to clean up the aftermath of the nighttime attack.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Chernihiv: 16-year-old boy killed, others injured (updated). PHOTOS

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Chernihiv and neighboring communities overnight.

"There were many explosions, some of which were caused by air defense systems. Hits were reported at various locations. There is damage. The targets included summer homes in the Novobilouska and Kulykivska communities, as well as a woodworking plant, a logistics company, and critical infrastructure in Chernihiv. A warehouse, specialized equipment, passenger cars, and a truck were damaged," the statement said.







