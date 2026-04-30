UAV hits administrative building in Chernihiv - two people injured

Chernihiv is under attack by UAVs: one of the drones struck an administrative building; there are reports of two casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

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The city is under enemy attack. A drone struck an administrative building in the city. Two people are reported to have been injured.

See also: Germany has donated three mini power plants to the Chernihiv region

Information is being updated.