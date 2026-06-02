Crew of Ukrainian boat shoots down Russian Shahed with onboard cannon over Odesa coast. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the crew of a Ukrainian boat destroying a Russian Shahed-type attack drone over the coast of the Odesa region.

As Censor.NET reports, during another enemy attack, Defense Forces soldiers detected the aerial target and opened fire on it with an onboard cannon.

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The footage shows the Russian kamikaze drone exploding in the air after a series of precise shots.

As a result of the skilled combat work, the Shahed was destroyed while still approaching the coast and was unable to reach its target.

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