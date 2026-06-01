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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones Shahed attack on Rivne region
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MiG-29 fighter pilot catches up with and shoots down Russian Shahed over Rivne Oblast. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing a local resident of Rivne Oblast filming the moment a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet intercepted a Russian Shahed-type attack drone.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage was filmed during one of Russia’s massive aerial attacks on Ukraine.

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The video shows the Ukrainian fighter jet catching up with the enemy drone and launching a missile at the target.

The Russian Shahed exploded in mid-air and was destroyed as a result of the direct hit.

Watch more: Russian soldier filmed attack by Ukrainian drones on enemy equipment near temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier showed aftermath of Defence Forces’ strike on base containing Russian equipment: "F#ck, they’ve burnt everything". VIDEO

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elimination (7405) attack (785) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3594) Air forces (2015) air pilot (78) Shahed (1414) Rivne region (173) fighter jet (54)
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