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MiG-29 fighter pilot catches up with and shoots down Russian Shahed over Rivne Oblast. VIDEO
A video has been released online showing a local resident of Rivne Oblast filming the moment a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet intercepted a Russian Shahed-type attack drone.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage was filmed during one of Russia’s massive aerial attacks on Ukraine.
The video shows the Ukrainian fighter jet catching up with the enemy drone and launching a missile at the target.
The Russian Shahed exploded in mid-air and was destroyed as a result of the direct hit.
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