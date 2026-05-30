Russian soldier filmed attack by Ukrainian drones on enemy equipment near temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk. VIDEO
Footage has emerged online showing a successful strike by a Ukrainian drone on a truck belonging to Russian occupiers near the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk.
According to Censor.NET, the first attempt to hit the target was unsuccessful — the drone was presumably damaged whilst approaching the target, lost control and failed to detonate.
However, moments later, the next drone struck the enemy vehicle with precision.
As a result of the strike, the occupiers’ KamAZ was destroyed by a powerful explosion.
The moment of detonation was captured on video filmed by one of the Russian invaders.
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