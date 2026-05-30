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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
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Russian soldier filmed attack by Ukrainian drones on enemy equipment near temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk. VIDEO

Footage has emerged online showing a successful strike by a Ukrainian drone on a truck belonging to Russian occupiers near the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk.

According to Censor.NET, the first attempt to hit the target was unsuccessful — the drone was presumably damaged whilst approaching the target, lost control and failed to detonate.

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However, moments later, the next drone struck the enemy vehicle with precision.

As a result of the strike, the occupiers’ KamAZ was destroyed by a powerful explosion.

The moment of detonation was captured on video filmed by one of the Russian invaders.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,362,500 (+1,430 per day), 11,960 tanks, 42,930 artillery systems, 24,647 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

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Russian Army (11947) Berdyansk (119) elimination (7405) Zaporizhzhia region (2113) attack (782) arms (999) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3594) drones (4683) Berdyanskyy district (17)
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