Occupier showed aftermath of Defence Forces’ strike on base containing Russian equipment: "F#ck, they’ve burnt everything". VIDEO

A video has been released online showing a Russian soldier demonstrating the aftermath of a strike by the Defence Forces on an occupiers’ base.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders carried out a precision strike on a location where the enemy was storing equipment and supplies.

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A massive fire broke out on the base following the attack.

The footage shows destroyed vehicles, buggies, provisions and the occupiers’ ammunition.

"F#ck, they’ve burnt the f#cking lot. They flew in through these f#cking holes, f#ck," whines a Russian soldier whilst inspecting the destroyed depot.

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Warning! Strong language!

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