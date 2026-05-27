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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
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Occupier showed aftermath of Defence Forces’ strike on base containing Russian equipment: "F#ck, they’ve burnt everything". VIDEO

A video has been released online showing a Russian soldier demonstrating the aftermath of a strike by the Defence Forces on an occupiers’ base.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders carried out a precision strike on a location where the enemy was storing equipment and supplies.

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A massive fire broke out on the base following the attack.

The footage shows destroyed vehicles, buggies, provisions and the occupiers’ ammunition.

"F#ck, they’ve burnt the f#cking lot. They flew in through these f#cking holes, f#ck," whines a Russian soldier whilst inspecting the destroyed depot.

See also: Two FPV drones from the "Spartan" brigade flew into Russian infantry immediately after landing. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

See also: Operators of ground robots from the NC13 unit blew up an underground shelter with Russian soldiers inside. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11937) elimination (7398) attack (782) arms (998) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3592)
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