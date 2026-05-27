Occupier showed aftermath of Defence Forces’ strike on base containing Russian equipment: "F#ck, they’ve burnt everything". VIDEO
A video has been released online showing a Russian soldier demonstrating the aftermath of a strike by the Defence Forces on an occupiers’ base.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders carried out a precision strike on a location where the enemy was storing equipment and supplies.
A massive fire broke out on the base following the attack.
The footage shows destroyed vehicles, buggies, provisions and the occupiers’ ammunition.
"F#ck, they’ve burnt the f#cking lot. They flew in through these f#cking holes, f#ck," whines a Russian soldier whilst inspecting the destroyed depot.
Warning! Strong language!
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