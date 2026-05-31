"CODE 9.2" operators destroyed 46 enemy vehicles up to 150 kilometres behind front line. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment "CODE 9.2" continue to inflict significant losses on Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector, striking enemy equipment, logistics and personnel up to 150 kilometres behind the front line.

According to Censor.NET, while carrying out combat missions, Ukrainian pilots conducted 70 combat sorties, 59 of which were with DARTS drones and a further 11 with "Dovbush" strike drones.

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Among the targets destroyed:

1 Buk-M2 air defence missile system;

1 "Tor-M2" anti-aircraft missile system;

1 "Pion" self-propelled artillery unit;

1 P-18 "Terek" radar station;

31 units of heavy goods vehicles;

8 light vehicles;

1 fuel tanker;

1 excavator;

1 quad bike;

21 occupiers.

In addition, Ukrainian forces damaged:

1 Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system;

1 checkpoint (CP);

1 lorry;

2 light vehicles;

2 quad bikes;

1 motorcycle.

Footage released shows the results of a series of strikes on enemy air defence systems, artillery, logistics routes and the occupiers’ transport.

The regiment notes that the systematic destruction of enemy equipment and infrastructure significantly complicates the supply of Russian units on the front line.

See also: Soldiers of the 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade destroyed a makeshift pontoon bridge built by the occupiers using a lorry and trailer in the Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

See also: Spectacular explosion of a Russian ‘Shahed’ after being hit by a STING interceptor drone operated by soldiers of the 38th Air Defence Regiment. VIDEO