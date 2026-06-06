Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: housing and critical infrastructure damaged

On the night of June 5–6, Russian invaders once again struck the Odesa region. The UAV attack damaged a high-rise building, a private residence, and infrastructure facilities. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Regional State Administration.

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"The residential sector and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged," the statement said.

The attack also damaged the grounds of the medical center and the hotel building.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries. Emergency and utility services are on the scene working to clean up the damage.

Read more: Eight workers injured after missile strike on logistics facility in Odesa region

Consequences of the attack







