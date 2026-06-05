Eight workers injured after missile strike on logistics facility in Odesa region

Russian forces attacked an infrastructure facility that supports logistics in the Odesa region. Eight people were injured in the strike.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a social media post by Serhii Sukhomlyn, head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

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Logistics facility came under attack

According to Sukhomlyn, Russian forces fired two ballistic missiles with cluster warheads at the facility.

Eight road workers were injured in the attack. Two of them are in serious condition.

Road machinery operating at the facility was also damaged during the shelling.

According to the agency, some of this equipment is unique to Ukraine and was being used to carry out work at an important infrastructure facility.

Work will have to be postponed

The work at the facility had been planned for completion by the end of June.

However, due to the aftermath of the missile strike, the deadlines will have to be pushed back by at least a month.

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