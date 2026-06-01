Ruscists attack hospital in Odesa Oblast in morning: maternity ward damaged, no one injured

On the morning of 1 June, Russian invaders attacked the south of Odesa Oblast, damaging the maternity ward and administrative buildings of a hospital.

This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"The medical facility sustained damage to its facade, doors, and more than 30 windows. Six women who had recently given birth were in the ward with their newborns, and one woman was in labour.

Fortunately, the patients and staff were not injured. Efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing," the statement said.

Read more: Russian drone hits high-rise building in Odesa: fire breaks out

Background

Late in the evening of 31 May, an enemy drone hit a nine-storey residential building in Odesa.

Four people were injured when one of the drones hit the residential building. Destruction and fires were also reported.

See more: Consequences of Russian UAV strike on Odesa: shops, post office and cars damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS