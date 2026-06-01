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News UAV attack on Odesa
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Russian drone hits high-rise building in Odesa: fire breaks out

Late in the evening of 31 May, an enemy drone struck a nine-storey residential building in Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

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Strike on a residential building and fire

According to preliminary information, the strike caused a fire on the first and second floors of the building. Rescue workers and all relevant services are already at the scene.

"Information regarding casualties is currently being verified and clarified," said Serhii Lysak.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

Updated information

In Odesa, the first and second floors of a nine-storey building were partially destroyed after being hit by a Russian UAV.

This was reported on the night of Monday, 1 June, by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

According to the official, the building’s façade and balconies were also damaged. The fire has been brought under control.

A fire also broke out in a two-storey non-residential building.

"As of now, we are aware of one casualty. He was provided with the necessary assistance at the scene," Lysak noted.

He added that work is currently underway to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack. All relevant services are on the ground.

See more: Aftermath of attack on Odesa: school and residential buildings being restored, one killed and others injured. PHOTOS

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Odesa (1183) Odesa region (1089) attack (787) Odeskyy district (358)
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