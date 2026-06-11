SSU reported suspicion on Russian GRU officer who recruited children in Odesa

Russian intelligence officer Artem Shmul recruited Ukrainian teenagers via Telegram to carry out arson attacks and terrorist acts in Odesa. The SSU has charged him in absentia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the investigation, it was Shmul who coordinated the activities of a group of underage agents recruited by Russian intelligence agencies through Telegram channels where teenagers were looking for "easy money."

In May 2024, SSU agents apprehended four suspects while they were attempting to set fire to two military vehicles in Odesa. The group consisted of local residents aged 13 to 18.

A National Guard vehicle and a Ukrzaliznytsia facility were set on fire

The investigation established that, acting on instructions from a Russian handler, the teenagers set fire to a Ukrainian National Guard truck and a relay cabinet on the railroad tracks. After carrying out their tasks, they filmed the aftermath of the fires on their cell phones and sent video reports to a representative of the GRU of the Russian Federation.

Prior to this, the minors underwent a sort of "test." Following Shmuly's instructions, they distributed provocative anti-Ukrainian leaflets in Odesa.

See more: In Odesa, bomb disposal experts defused 50 kg ’Shahed’ combat unit that had flown into flat. PHOTOS

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones from the detainees that contained evidence of collaboration with Russian intelligence and anti-Ukrainian materials.

The actions of the detained perpetrators have been charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, specifically for sabotage committed under martial law and for attempting to commit a terrorist act.

Charges against a GRU officer

The SBU has now notified Shmuly in absentia that he is suspected of violating two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Section 2 of Article 258-5 – financing of terrorism;

Section 27(3) and Section 258(2) – organizing a terrorist act committed by a group of persons acting in concert.

The Security Service stated that comprehensive measures are underway to locate the Russian intelligence officer and bring him to justice.