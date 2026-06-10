In Odesa, police bomb disposal experts defused the warhead of a Russian "Geran-2" drone, which struck a high-rise residential building during a night-time attack. In a flat on the 11th floor, the experts discovered an unexploded charge containing 50 kilograms of explosives.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

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Last night, 10 June, during an enemy drone attack on Odesa, one of the UAVs struck a high-rise building in the Primorskyi district.

Watch more: Solovyov calls for Odesa and its residents to be destroyed by "cleansing fire": "There are none of ours there! They are enemies! They are Vlasovites!". VIDEO

Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region discovered fragments of a "Geran-2" in a flat on the 11th floor of an 18-storey residential building:

engine,

electronic components and

an unexploded warhead containing 50 kg of explosive material.

It was in an extremely dangerous condition – it was equipped with a detonator and had sustained mechanical damage.

Specialists carried out specific operations to defuse and remove the explosive materials. These will subsequently be destroyed at a test site.

Watch more: Solovyov calls for Odesa and its residents to be destroyed by "cleansing fire": "There are none of ours there! They are enemies! They are Vlasovites!". VIDEO







