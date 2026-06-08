Russian propaganda has finally abandoned its years-long myth about a "brotherly people" and "Russian city of Odesa," openly switching to direct calls for the mass destruction of Ukrainian cities and their civilian population. As Censor.NET reports, one of the Kremlin’s main mouthpieces, Vladimir Solovyov, made another bloodthirsty statement live on air.

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During his TV show, the propagandist threw another tantrum over the Russian army’s inability to capture Ukraine’s south and Odesa residents’ complete rejection of the "Russian world." In a fit of rage, Solovyov officially "crossed" Odesa off the list of supposedly Russian cities, accusing its residents of betrayal and a lack of support for the occupiers. At the same time, the Kremlin media figure demonstrated a strange shift in terminology: instead of the label "Banderites," usual for Russian TV, he suddenly called Odesa residents "Vlasovites," after the Soviet general who betrayed his country during the Second World War.

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Developing the point, the top propagandist moved on to direct fascist calls, demanding that the city and its residents be destroyed. According to him, Odesa and its population must be subjected to total destruction by "cleansing fire."

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