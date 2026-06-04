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Kremlin propagandists are delighted by American’s visit to economic forum in St Petersburg: "For the first time since 2018...". VIDEO
A clip from a report by Kremlin propagandists covering the economic forum in St Petersburg has been published online, in which they discuss the visit by an official US representative for the first time since 2018.
According to Censor.NET, the propagandist in the footage does not name the American guest, but clearly wishes to highlight this and emphasise US interest in the forum.
"For the first time since 2018, an official representative of the United States of America has flown to St Petersburg," she says in the report.
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