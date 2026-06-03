Russian firefighter scolds Zelenskyy and talks about fire in Petersburg: "They f#cked us up so hard that it’s total clusterf#ck. Military facilities. We’ve been putting it out since five in the morning". VIDEO

Large-scale attacks by Ukrainian UAVs on facilities deep in Russia’s rear are causing serious destruction that the occupiers are unable to clear up for many hours. As Censor.NET reports, another confirmation of the effectiveness of the strikes was posted by a Russian firefighter who is directly involved in handling the aftermath of the strikes in St. Petersburg and Kronstadt.

A video appeared online showing an employee of the Russian fire service complaining about the massive scale of the destruction. He confirmed that restricted military facilities had been hit, which is why he could not show the exact location where the footage was filmed.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The occupier separately complained about how long the firefighting was taking and voiced furious outrage over Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s reaction on social media.

"Yes, the morning today didn't go well, everyone has already heard. Yes, they f#cked us up so hard that it's a total clusterf#ck. I can't show you anything, unfortunately, military facilities. I will say one thing, guys - it's half past twelve, we've been putting it out since five in the morning, the firefighting is still going on. How much longer we will be putting it out is generally unknown. This bastard Zelenskyy writes on his Instagram, on his official account, that like our guys are well done, they f#cked up Petersburg and Kronstadt. That's exactly what he writes there, f#ck, that f#cking motherf#cker."

Watch more: Russian soldiers are celebrating fire at oil terminal in St. Petersburg: "Film me and fire! D#mn, I got great shot". VIDEO

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: Military targets at Kronstadt base in Russia have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO