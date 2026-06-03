Russian soldiers are celebrating fire at oil terminal in St. Petersburg: "Film me and fire! D#mn, I got great shot". VIDEO

Russian military personnel, who were likely involved in repelling the drone attack on St Petersburg, are filming the extensive damage caused by the strike on the oil terminal.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing a video circulating on social media.

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From their comments, it is clear that they are not particularly upset by the massive fire at the terminal and are trying to take dramatic photos.

See also on Censor.NET: 29 flights delayed at Pulkovo due to drone attack: fire at oil terminal continues. VIDEO + PHOTO report

What led up to this?

As reported, the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is ablaze following a drone attack on St Petersburg.

As a reminder, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to open today, 3 June, in St Petersburg.

Read also: 40% of Russia’s oil refining capacity has been knocked out and 15 refineries hit: Zelenskyy on the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ long-range “sanctions”