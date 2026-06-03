Military targets at Kronstadt base in Russia have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about successful strikes by the Defence Forces on targets in Russia.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"There are positive results from our long-range sanctions carried out by the SSU, USF, SOF, DIU and SBGS. Last night, key targets on Russian territory were hit.



Among them is the St Petersburg oil terminal. The distance from Ukraine’s state border to this facility of the Russian oil industry, which is working for the war effort, is approximately 1,100 kilometres. Purely military targets at the Kronstadt base have also been achieved," the president noted.

A facility in the Tambov region involved in the production of Russian weapons was also targeted.

"The distance from the front line is almost 600 kilometres.



I thank our soldiers for their accuracy. Ukraine’s plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented exactly as required to bring peace closer. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

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