"St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is ablaze following drone attack on St Petersburg. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The largest oil refinery complex in north-western Russia – the ‘St Petersburg Oil Terminal’ – caught fire following a drone attack in St Petersburg.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of ASTRA’s OSINT analysis.

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Initial details

As noted, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) begins today in the city, with foreign businesspeople and representatives of the business community expected to attend.

On the morning of 3 June, residents of St Petersburg reported a series of explosions and a large-scale fire in the city.















The governor of the Leningrad Region stated that 30 drones had allegedly been shot down over the region.

After analysing numerous videos and photos from eyewitnesses, ASTRA concluded that the ‘St Petersburg Oil Terminal’ in St Petersburg had been hit and caught fire.

What is known about the facility?

According to the publication Kommersant, JSC "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is one of the largest Russian terminals for the transhipment of petroleum products in the Baltic region. The facility is also considered the largest stevedoring company in the Port of St Petersburg and a modern specialised complex for the transhipment of petroleum products.

The company’s 37-hectare site houses 21 storage tanks for petroleum products. The terminal’s throughput capacity is 12.5 million tonnes per year.

The company has the status of being strategically important for ensuring the security of the Russian Federation. Since 2000, it has been included in the register of natural monopolies.

According to the "SPARK-Interfax" system, the St Petersburg Oil Terminal’s revenue in 2024 reached 8.6 billion roubles, with a net profit of 5.8 billion roubles. In 2020, 8.2 million tonnes of petroleum products were shipped through the terminal.