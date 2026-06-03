Aftermath of attack on St. Petersburg Oil Terminal. SATELLITE PHOTO

A large-scale fire broke out at the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal following a UAV attack.

The corresponding image was published by journalists from the Skhemy ("Schemes") project, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A satellite image from Planet Labs dated 3 June, obtained by the journalists, shows a large-scale fire on the terminal’s premises.

The information has been confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

According to the General Staff, the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal is located in the southeastern part of St. Petersburg.

According to the company’s website, it is one of the largest liquid cargo transshipment terminals in the Baltic region. Its premises include 21 tanks for storing petroleum products, while the terminal’s total annual throughput capacity stands at 12.5 million tonnes.

See more: Moment of strike on "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" on day International Economic Forum began. VIDEO+PHOTO

Background

As reported, the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is on fire following a drone attack on St Petersburg.

The opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled in the city on 3 June.

Read more: Drones attacked Taganrog: port was hit, fires broke out