Soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Russian corvette "Boyky" at the Kronstadt naval base in St Petersburg.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

At around 06:35, the Veleschinsky Dry Dock in Kronstadt (St Petersburg) was attacked

"Tired from its voyage, the corvette 'Boyky' underwent scheduled repairs in February 2026. The corvette 'Boyky', Project 20380, is the third corvette of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy. Brand new, untried, launched in 2011, in service since 2013.

It has a spectacular history of voyages and adventures along NATO’s borders, having escorted the shadow oil fleet of the ‘worms’ – a real workhorse.

It is remembered for its triumphant ramming of the research vessel "Admiral Vladimirsky", the statement reads.

The corvette was struck by soldiers from the 1st Operational Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Watch more: Military targets at Kronstadt base in Russia have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What led up to this?

As reported, the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is on fire following a drone attack on St Petersburg.

As a reminder, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to open today, 3 June, in St Petersburg.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil terminal in St Petersburg, ships in Kronstadt, the Michurinsky "Progress" plant and the "Saky" airfield were hit

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