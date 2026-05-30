Drones attacked Taganrog: port was hit, fires broke out

On the night of 30 May, the Russian city of Taganrog came under a massive drone attack. Fires broke out in the port area.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Local residents reported that explosions were heard throughout the city. Social media posts mentioned drone activity in the Taganrog Bay area and near the aircraft factory.

There were also reports of air defence systems being activated.

Official confirmation of the consequences

According to Yuriy Slyusar, Governor of the Rostov Region, the attack in the port area resulted in a fire on a tanker, a fuel tank and an administrative building.

The fire broke out immediately after the drones struck the port area.

Regional authorities confirmed the attack and reported that air defence systems were in operation in various parts of the region. In particular, the Russian military claimed to have shot down some of the drones over the region.

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