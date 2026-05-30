Drones strike Krasnodar Krai: oil depot hit

On the night of 30 May, drones attacked the city of Armavir in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. The strike damaged an oil depot, causing a fire on the site.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The industrial zone was hit

According to preliminary data, drones attacked the industrial zone of Armavir. The target was the ‘Southern Oil Company’, located within the city.

Local residents reported explosions and the activation of air defence systems. Information about the attack began to spread on social media and local Telegram channels.

The UAV strike damaged the oil depot. A fire broke out at the site following the strike.

No official information regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties has been released as yet. Details regarding the number of drones involved in the attack are also being clarified.

The authorities of the Krasnodar Region and the emergency services are continuing to assess the consequences of the incident. Rescue workers and specialist services are working at the scene.

Read also on Censor.NET: Volgograd Oil Refinery, Yaroslavl Oil Terminal and other Russian facilities struck by the Defence Forces

Southern Oil Company LLC: what is known?

Armavir is one of the industrial centres of the Krasnodar Region, home to enterprises in the fuel and energy sector and logistics infrastructure. Among them is Southern Oil Company LLC.

This is a Russian fuel company engaged in the retail and wholesale trade of petroleum products, which also owns a large oil depot and a transhipment complex.

The company was registered in 2004 as Yuzhnaya Neftyanaya Kompaniya LLC (YUNK LLC).

The CEO and owner is Ryazoudi Magamadov.

Its main activities are the sale of motor fuel through a network of petrol stations and the wholesale trade in fuel.

The group’s structure includes CJSC “Yuzhnaya Neftyanaya Kompaniya Storage and Transhipment Oil Terminal” (NP NB YNK) – a large complex for the storage and transhipment of petroleum products in the industrial zone of Armavir.

It is this oil depot that has been repeatedly mentioned in recent years in reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on the fuel infrastructure of the Krasnodar Krai. In March 2026, a fire was reported in the tanks at the YUNK oil depot following a drone strike.

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