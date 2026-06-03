Moment of strike on "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" on day International Economic Forum began. VIDEO+PHOTO
A video captured the moment of the strike on the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" in St Petersburg on the opening day of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.
Warning!!! Contains strong language!!!!
Residents’ reaction
Residents of the Russian city watch with emotion as a drone flies in and strikes the burning facility again.
According to the Telegram channel, the factory is currently on fire.
What led up to this?
As reported, the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is on fire following a drone attack on St Petersburg.
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