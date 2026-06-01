AFU have disabled 40% of Russia’s oil refining capacity and hit 15 refineries: Zelenskyy on successes of long-range "sanctions"

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have gained the technical capability to destroy Russian military logistics across the entire depth of the temporarily occupied territories. There are now no safe roads for the invaders in Ukraine’s south and east.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his address on 1 June, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukraine’s long-range sanctions

According to the head of state, the consistent destruction of the occupiers’ logistics hubs has already had serious consequences for the enemy, including an acute fuel shortage in the temporarily occupied Crimea and other subjugated regions.

The President noted that Ukraine’s plan of long-range "sanctions" against Russia’s military-industrial complex is being carried out "step by step".

Read more: "Until we develop European anti-ballistic missile system, we need US support," - Zelenskyy

Results of strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure:

Scale of destruction: From January to May this year, Ukrainian warriors successfully hit 15 Russian oil refineries.

As of May, nearly 40% of Russia’s primary oil refining capacity has been completely disabled.

Fuel crisis in Russia: Moscow has already been forced to impose official bans on exports of jet fuel and petrol from its territory, and is also urgently considering a ban on diesel fuel exports.

"For a country that until recently was called a petrol station, losing even this is a significant story, a significant loss," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Russia ready for new massive strike on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Warning of a missile threat

At the same time, Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians not to lose vigilance and to strictly follow safety rules amid the threat of further terrorist attacks by Russia. He confirmed that the Russian occupiers had accumulated forces and prepared a new massive strike on Ukraine.

"A massive strike may happen. The Russians have prepared it. Our sky defenders are ready 24/7, as much as possible with the supplies available. Pay attention to air raid alerts. Be sure to use shelters," the President concluded.