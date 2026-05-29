Russia ready for new massive strike on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russian occupiers are preparing to launch a new massive strike on Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian intelligence already has relevant data, so it is extremely important for Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET informs.

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Warning about shelling

The head of state assured that all relevant services and air defense forces are fully prepared to repel another enemy attack.

"Please pay attention to air raid alerts and protect your lives. Our emergency services are prepared, the Air Force and other defenders of the sky will work 24/7, as always. The issue of air defense and the need to continue helping Ukraine protect its skies remain our key priority," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Russia rejected US call to halt strikes on Kyiv at UN Security Council

Patriot missiles needed

The President expressed gratitude to all partner countries that are clearly fulfilling their commitments to strengthening Ukraine’s skies, and separately drew attention to the importance of stable funding and logistics.

"The PURL programme must work. This applies to both the United States and Europe. We are pooling funds from European partners and other friends of ours to buy missiles, including for Patriot systems, and sufficient supplies depend on America. We hope Ukraine will be heard," the head of state concluded.

Read more: G7 ambassadors continue their work in Ukraine

Background

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was planning new strikes on Kyiv and called on foreigners and diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital.

The targets would allegedly include "sites for the design, production, programming and preparation for the use of UAVs used by the ‘Kyiv regime’ with the assistance of NATO specialists."

Russia claims that the strike on Kyiv would allegedly be in response to an attack on a college and dormitory in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, on 22 May. Putin said six people were killed in the attack and another 15, according to him, went missing.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already denied this information and said that the headquarters of the Rubicon unit was hit in the area of Starobilsk at the time.

On the evening of 25 May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and voiced new threats to him about Russia’s "systematic strikes" on Kyiv.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces intensified strikes on Russian territory