G7 ambassadors continue their work in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors have said they continue to work in Ukraine despite Russia’s threats of strikes on Kyiv.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a G7 statement published on X on Thursday evening.

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Diplomats remain in the capital

Representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan confirmed that they remain in Kyiv and continue their activities.

They also said they had held a meeting with international business associations in Ukraine. During the meeting, they discussed improving the business climate and investment opportunities.

"Despite Russian threats, all G7 countries remain in Kyiv and will continue their work to support Ukraine!" the statement said.

Read more: Albania sharply responds to Russia over threats to diplomats and summons Russian ambassador

Acting U.S. chargé d’affaires confirms her presence in Kyiv

Earlier, Acting U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis also said she was in Kyiv and confirmed that the American diplomatic mission continues to operate.

Background

Earlier, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that the U.S. embassy was leaving Kyiv after Russian threats of strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Later, the phrase about the alleged departure of American diplomats from Kyiv was removed from the text of the EU top diplomat’s comment.

Subsequently, the European Commission said that Kallas’s statement about the "evacuation" of the U.S. embassy from Kyiv had been a misunderstanding.

Read more: Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 3