Albania sharply responds to Russia over threats to diplomats and summons Russian ambassador

Albanian Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha has sharply criticized Russia over its threats and attempts to intimidate diplomats.

This is stated in the minister’s post on X and in statements by Albania’s Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Tirana’s response to Moscow’s actions

Ferit Hoxha said Albania considers Russia’s calls for diplomats and foreigners to leave Kyiv ahead of possible strikes unacceptable.

He stressed that such actions are not diplomacy, but look like intimidation and a violation of international law.

"Albania considers Russia’s statement calling on diplomatic staff and foreign citizens to leave Kyiv ahead of planned strikes absolutely unacceptable. Threats against embassies are not diplomacy; they are intimidation. This is yet another violation of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," he said.

Read more: U.S. members of Congress in Kyiv on Russia’s threats to intensify strikes: "Sign of complete desperation"

Albania’s position and summoning of Russian ambassador

The minister stressed that the Albanian Embassy continues to operate in Kyiv despite the threats. According to him, the country remains on Ukraine’s side.

"We stand firmly with Ukraine. And we will not be intimidated," Hoxha said.

Albania’s Foreign Ministry also said it had summoned the Russian ambassador. He was told of the need for real peace negotiations and an end to the war.

Hoxha stressed that negotiations are the only way to end a conflict that should never have started.

Read more: MFA on Russia’s ultimatum over Donbas: Moscow wants respite, liars exposed

Reaction of international partners

A number of European countries and international partners have also summoned Russian ambassadors over Moscow’s threats regarding possible strikes on Kyiv.

They include Germany, France, Finland, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands and Norway.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said such threats do not demonstrate strength.

"Threats against diplomats and international organizations are not a sign of strength, but a sign of desperation," she stressed.

Read more: Russia threatens again: says strike on Kyiv could be carried out "at any moment"

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