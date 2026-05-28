Albania sharply responds to Russia over threats to diplomats and summons Russian ambassador
Albanian Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha has sharply criticized Russia over its threats and attempts to intimidate diplomats.
This is stated in the minister’s post on X and in statements by Albania’s Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.
Tirana’s response to Moscow’s actions
Ferit Hoxha said Albania considers Russia’s calls for diplomats and foreigners to leave Kyiv ahead of possible strikes unacceptable.
He stressed that such actions are not diplomacy, but look like intimidation and a violation of international law.
"Albania considers Russia’s statement calling on diplomatic staff and foreign citizens to leave Kyiv ahead of planned strikes absolutely unacceptable. Threats against embassies are not diplomacy; they are intimidation. This is yet another violation of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," he said.
Albania’s position and summoning of Russian ambassador
The minister stressed that the Albanian Embassy continues to operate in Kyiv despite the threats. According to him, the country remains on Ukraine’s side.
"We stand firmly with Ukraine. And we will not be intimidated," Hoxha said.
Albania’s Foreign Ministry also said it had summoned the Russian ambassador. He was told of the need for real peace negotiations and an end to the war.
Hoxha stressed that negotiations are the only way to end a conflict that should never have started.
Reaction of international partners
A number of European countries and international partners have also summoned Russian ambassadors over Moscow’s threats regarding possible strikes on Kyiv.
They include Germany, France, Finland, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands and Norway.
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said such threats do not demonstrate strength.
"Threats against diplomats and international organizations are not a sign of strength, but a sign of desperation," she stressed.
Background
- As a reminder, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that it was planning new strikes on Kyiv and called on foreigners and diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital.
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