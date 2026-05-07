MFA on Russia’s ultimatum over Donbas: Moscow wants respite, liars exposed

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the Kremlin’s statement about the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from the unoccupied part of the Donetsk region as a condition for continuing trilateral talks.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi wrote this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

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Kyiv’s reaction

"To those who know Russian, this is quite a Freudian slip by Putin’s aide: he demands Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region for the combat action to "pause" instead of "stop". Clear confession: Moscow wants a respite, not peace. Liars exposed," Tykhyi wrote.

Read more: France will not evacuate embassy from Kyiv despite Russian threats

Russia’s ultimatum

The Kremlin has once again demanded that Ukraine pull out of Donetsk region. Russian dictator Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov claims that US-Ukraine-Russia trilateral negotiations are "inappropriate" because Kyiv is not withdrawing its troops from the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donbas.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said Russia was demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Kyiv-controlled territory of Donbas within two months.

Read more: Magyar (Brovdi) on Putin’s plans to capture Donbas in several months: "What is he smoking? This is unrealistic"