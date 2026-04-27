Magyar (Brovdi) on Putin’s plans to capture Donbas in several months: "What is he smoking? This is unrealistic"

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Magyar) believes it is impossible for Russia to capture all of Donetsk region within several months. He describes the work of his drone units as "the largest mass killing of the enemy in human history."

He said this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

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On Russia’s plans

Magyar says the Unmanned Systems Forces are critically important in preventing Putin from achieving high-profile victories, including his goal of capturing the rest of the eastern Donbas within several months.

Magyar considers the Russians’ ambition to seize all of Donetsk region unrealistic: "What is he smoking? This is unrealistic. This is absurd."

Read more: Ukrainian drones struck radar of S-350 "Vityaz" air defence system and the "TOR-M2KM" complex, - Brovdi

Elimination of the enemy

According to Magyar, one-third of all drone strikes must now target Russian personnel.

"Yes, this can be called a destruction plan, and right now we are exceeding it. […] The largest mass killing of the enemy in human history is taking place in this room," Magyar said, adding that the target for strikes on enemy troops had been met for four months in a row.

The Unmanned Systems Forces commander said he has no "rose-colored glasses."

"We have an effective weapon: not for waging an offensive war, but to prevent the enemy from advancing effectively on our territory," Brovdi added.

Read more: Since beginning of April, USF has destroyed over 3,000 enemy targets, - Magyar